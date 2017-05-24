Citrix develops secure workplace services for cyber threats like WannaCry

In wake of attacks like WannaCry, companies and governments will spend close to trillion on cyber security by 2021. (Source: File) In wake of attacks like WannaCry, companies and governments will spend close to trillion on cyber security by 2021. (Source: File)

Aiming to make governments and enterprises more secure in the wake of the recent global WannaCry ransomware attack, leading IT company Citrix on announced new secure digital workspace offerings. The new innovations include a new secure digital workspace, Cloud services and a new product called Citrix Analytics.

Citrix also introduced a new intelligent security framework geared to secure and simplify access and control of the apps and data. Companies and governments will spend close to $1 trillion on cyber security by 2021 and 80 per cent of people worry about data breaches.

“With these, we are providing a wealth of protection to safeguard our customers against future cyber attacks that are definitely going to come sooner than expected,” Citrix President and CEO Kirill Tatarinov told reporters at the ‘Synergy 2017’ event being held at Orange County Convention Center here.

The new Citrix enhanced secure digital workspace user experience unifies access and management of mobile, SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), web and Windows apps and documents, and consolidates access, control and workflows in one, easy-to-use solution.

The Citrix secure digital workspace is designed to be contextual, ensuring employees have the optimal balance of security, productivity and performance based on location, device, identity and other analytics. From directly within the secure digital workspace, users can create, edit and collaborate on Microsoft Office 365 online documents.

The uesrs can then initiate a custom workflow and approval process with colleagues — all without leaving the workspace, and without having to re-authenticate as they switch between SaaS applications.

Citrix Analytics is a security and behaviour analytics offering that extends the capabilities of the proven Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) with new behaviour detection, insights and proactive risk resolution capabilities.

This new offering leverages machine learning and analyses data sets across Citrix product portfolio to enable IT organisations find and quickly troubleshoot application infrastructure performance issues.

“We also announce Citrix Security Practice — a focused group who understand the domain of security and will work with our customers to safeguard data and systems,” Tatarinov added.

“To be efficient and successful, organisations need to provide their people with a simple, unified and consistent user experience on any device with intelligent security that’s designed to deliver the workspace of the future,” noted PJ Hough, Senior Vice President, Product, Citrix.

Citrix provides server, application and desktop virtualisation, networking, software as a service and cloud computing technologies. With annual revenue in 2016 of $3.42 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organisations and 100 million users globally including in India.

