Cisco launches ‘Umbrella’, a Cloud-based secure internet gateway

Cisco has launched “Umbrella”, a Cloud-based secure internet gateway that provides visibility and protection against threats wherever users work. Cisco has launched “Umbrella”, a Cloud-based secure internet gateway that provides visibility and protection against threats wherever users work.

Global networking giant Cisco on Monday launched “Umbrella”, a Cloud-based secure internet gateway that provides visibility and protection against threats wherever users work. A secure internet gateway (SIG) provides safe access to the internet anywhere users go, even when they are off the VPN and provides the first line of visibility and defense regardless of where users are located or to what they’re trying to connect.

“Our secure internet gateway, Cisco Umbrella, can protect today’s enterprise and beyond as mobility increases and new cloud services are adopted,” said David Ulevitch, Vice President, General Manager, Security Business Group, Cisco Systems.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Umbrella stops current and emergent threats over all ports and protocols for the most comprehensive coverage. It blocks access to malicious domains, URLs, IPs, and files before a connection is ever established or a file downloaded. By combining “Umbrella” with Cisco Cloudlock’s Cloud Access Security Broker technology, Cisco can now enable organisations to identify which SaaS apps are being used and enforce policies to block risky or inappropriate apps.

“Umbrella” can integrate with existing systems, including security appliances, intelligence platforms or feeds, and custom, in-house tools which enables users to extend protection for devices and locations beyond the perimeter. “‘Umbrella’ resolves over 100 billion internet requests every day and correlates this live data with over 11 billion historical events. This is analysed to identify patterns, detect anomalies, and create models to automatically uncover attacker infrastructure being staged for the next threat,” the company said in a statement.