Cisco India inaugurates Cyber Range Lab to combat new age threats

Cisco India on Wednesday inaugurated its Cyber Range Lab here that aims to train security staff to build the skills necessary to combat new-age threats. As the demand for cyber security experts grows manifold than any other IT job, cyber security workforce has become a priority for many organisations.

“With the cyber security framework in place now, the need is for active implementation to better handle the ever-changing threat landscape. An effective implementation of cyber security requires IT infrastructure and technical expertise for which the industry should play a responsible role,” Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Coordinator, told reporters here.

Cyber Range Lab will immerse people in simulated real-world cyber-attacks to train them on how to properly prepare for, respond to and manage a broad variety of threats.

“The lab is now a reality for customers looking to find an advantage against the growing legions of cyber criminals and next generation threats,” added Dinesh Malkani, President, Cisco in India and SAARC.

“The lab will use 200-500 different types of malware, ransomware and 100 attack cases to deliver realistic cyber-attack experiences,” Malkani added.Owing to the lack of training and skills required for security jobs worldwide, organisations are facing obstructions in deploying advanced security.The facility can be accessed online from any part of the world and will provide information for network security and how to mitigate cyber attacks.

