Chinese’s Lenovo Moto launch Moto G5, G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress

China’s Lenovo Moto launched its new mobile devices Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world’s largest mobile industry event being held in Barcelona.

Moto G5 has a 2,800 mAh battery offering up to 24 hours of battery life. Moreover, users can be always connected thanks to its rapid charging, which enables hours of battery with only a few minutes of charge, Xinhua news agency reported.

With a Snapdragon 430 processor, the Moto G5 has a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus software and a 5-inch screen with Full HD resolution. The Moto G5 Plus has a 3,000 mAh battery, also offering up to 24 hours of battery life, which thanks to its TurboPower charger can be extended up to six hours of extra time in just 15 minutes.

With a 5.2-inch screen, the Moto G5 Plus has a rear camera with 12 MP with dual autofocus pixels, 5 MP front camera and a Snapdragon 625 processor. The company said the Moto G5 Plus device will hit the market in the second quarter of 2017, while the Moto G5 will be available in late March in two different models with 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM.

On Sunday, several companies presented their new devices on the eve of the official opening of the MWC, which is expected to gather 2,200 exhibitors, 101,000 trade visitors from 200 countries and regions.