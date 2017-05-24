Chinese government gets custom version of Microsoft Windows 10

Terry Myerson, Microsoft Executive Vice President, in a blog post confirmed a customised version of Windows 10 for China. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Terry Myerson, Microsoft Executive Vice President, in a blog post confirmed a customised version of Windows 10 for China. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Tech giant Microsoft has announced a new custom version of Windows 10 which is ready for Chinese government agencies to use. The Windows 10 China Government Edition is based on Windows 10 Enterprise Edition, which already includes many of the security, identity, deployment, and manageability features that the governments and enterprises need.

“The China Government Edition will use these manageability features to remove features that are not needed by Chinese government employees like OneDrive, to manage all telemetry and updates, and to enable the government to use its own encryption algorithms within its computer systems,” said Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President, Windows and Devices Group, in a blog post.

The company also announced that Lenovo will be one of the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners to preinstall Windows 10 China Government Edition on new devices.

“Windows 10 is the most secure version of Windows ever, and we are humbled that governments around the world like the US Department of Defense, the Australian Health Department, and the Italian Ministry of Defense are choosing Windows 10 for their security, and now the Chinese government has a version of Windows created specifically for it,” added Myerson.

