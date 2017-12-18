China’s Huawei to expand in US smartphone market next year

Huawei sells some models in US electronics stores but has a minimal share of a market in which most sales are through carriers. (File Photo) Huawei sells some models in US electronics stores but has a minimal share of a market in which most sales are through carriers. (File Photo)

An executive of Huawei says the Chinese smartphone brand will start sales in the United States through phone carriers next year in a move that would dramatically increase the American presence of the No 3 global handset seller.

The president of Huawei Technologies Ltd’s consumer business, Richard Yu, said Monday he would announce details at next month’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Huawei sells some models in US electronics stores but has a minimal share of a market in which most sales are through carriers.

Globally, the company trails Samsung and Apple by handset shipments sold but leads in China, the biggest market by number of phones sold. It says it expects to ship 150 million units this year. “We will sell our flagship phone, our product, in the US market through carriers next year,” said Yu in an interview. “I think that we can bring value to the carriers and to consumers. Better product, better innovation, better user experience.”

Yu expressed confidence smartphone sales won’t be affected by American government concerns Huawei might be a security threat, which derailed US demand for the company’s network gear. “In consumer sales, when people really start using Huawei products, they will change their minds,” said Yu.

