CES 2018 Day 1: Intel’s first chips with AMD Vega graphics, Samsung’s 146-inch TV, and more

This year’s edition of the CES doesn’t officially started until January 9, but major tech companies spent a day showing off their latest products. A number of companies such as Intel, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Acer announced new products before the show floor officially opens. Gigantic 8K TVs, ultra-thin laptops, explosion of voice assistant-powered devices, mid-end smartphones, and Intel Corporations’s 8th gen Core processors with Radeon RG Vega M Graphics are some of the highlights of the day 1 at the CES 2018 show currently being held in Las Vegas. We take a look at some of the highlights from the first day from the CES 2018 tech trade show.

Intel 8th Gen Core CPUs with Radeon RG Vega M Graphics

As speculated for long, Intel announced its latest 8th generation Core processors that will power notebooks, 2-in-1s, and mini PCs. The new chips will feature AMD’s Radeon RX Vega M graphics that is aimed at gaming and professional PCs.

Samsung’s 146-inch ‘The Wall” TV

At the company’s CES 2018 preview event, Samsung announced “The Wall”, the world’s first consumer modular microLED 146-inch TV. It is the first TV in the market to use microLED, instead of the conventional LED or OLED technologies. Price and availability will be announced at a later date.

LG’s 65-inch TV can roll up like a newspaper

LG announced a 65-inch OLED TV which can be rolled up like a newspaper. We don’t know when LG plans to commercially available the 65-inch foldable OLED TV in the market. The South Korean says the 65-inch rollable TV will be on display at CES 2018.

Sony unveils three mid-end smartphones

Sony is bringing the Xperia XZA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2 to the market. All three smartphones are aimed to provide exceptional front-facing camera technology. These phones comes with the latest version of Android and will be available in multiple colour options.

Amazon Alexa is headed to Windows 10 PCs

Amazon Alexa, the voice activated digital assistant, is coming to Windows 10 PCs in 2018. A slew of PCs manufacturers, including Acer will add Amazon’s Alexa assistant to their laptops and desktops this year. This is a separate initiative to bring full Alexa support to Windows 10 devices.

