CES 2017: Xiaomi unveils ultra-slim Mi TV 4, new white-colour Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 has been launched at CES 2017, along with a new white-colour variant of the Mi Mix smartphone. (Image source: Anuj Bhatia for IndianExpress.com) Xiaomi Mi TV 4 has been launched at CES 2017, along with a new white-colour variant of the Mi Mix smartphone. (Image source: Anuj Bhatia for IndianExpress.com)

Xiaomi, which is marking its debut presence at CES technology show in Las Vegas, announced the Mi TV 4 at the conference. The new television series comes with a 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body. Xiaomi has introduced the Mi 4 TV in three screen sizes of 49-inches, 55-inches, and finally the largest at 65-inches.

Xiaomi’s Mi Tv 4 with 65-inch display has been designed with a modular approach, and has a separate Mi TV Bar consisting of the mainboard and a sound system, which supports Dolby Atmos for better sound technology.

The Mi 4 TV was not the only product Xiaomi unveiled at CES 2017. The company also unwrapped a new white-colour variant of the Xiaomi Mi Mix smartphone at the conference. Sadly the white-colour variant will remain a China-exclusive for now just like the new television series.

Mi Mix was first announced three months ago, and come with a bezel-less edge-to-edge display and ceramic body. Xiaomi calls it a concept phone and it has been jointly developed with designer Philippe Starck. In case of the Mi Mix, the phone has a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and the company has done away with the physical earpiece speaker and proximity sensor in this device.

Xiaomi also unwrapped the Mi Mix white colour variant at CES 2017. Image source: Anuj Bhatia for Indianexpress.com Xiaomi also unwrapped the Mi Mix white colour variant at CES 2017. Image source: Anuj Bhatia for Indianexpress.com

For Mi TV 4, the key features are 4K display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), 4.9mm ultra-thin metal body, quad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor, an independent Dolby Atmos cinematic sound system, Dolby and DTS dual audio decoding. Xiaomi also says its TV is equipped with deep learning artificial intelligence system to give accurate and smart recommendations to users.

The TV’s highlight is the fact that this is extremely thin; at 4.9mm thickness, this Mi TV 4 is thinner than some smartphones and comes with screen that is nearly edge-less. It also has a transparent stand. According to Xiaomi, having a separate Mi TV Bar “will make any TV like a brand new product, while keeping the 4K panel unchanged.”

“Xiaomi is bringing a glimpse of the future to the world as we explore the frontiers of technological innovation to deliver even more amazing features to our users. We continue to push boundaries with the use of ceramic on smartphones, this time in white, which presents more challenges in terms of yield,” said Hugo Barra, Global vice-president at Xiaomi in a press statement.

Mi TV 4 will be available in China at a later date, with an estimated price well under $2000 for the 65-inch version, according to the company. Xiaomi also announced today, that it has sold over 23 million Mi Bands and 3.3 million webcams.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd