CES 2017: At 2.1 kg, the LG ProBeam portable laser projector comes with WebOS too

LG ProBeam Full HD laser projector to debut at CES 2017. LG ProBeam Full HD laser projector to debut at CES 2017.

LG Electronics will introduce a new laser projector, the LG ProBeam at CES in January. LG claims it is designed to deliver the ideal home cinema viewing experience.

The LG ProBeam, model HF80J, is equipped with an advanced laser engine that produces up to 2,000 lumens of brightness. LG claims it’s portable due to an I shaped laser engine. The LG ProBeam weighs 2.1 kg and claims to be the industry’s lightest Full HD laser projector.

Also Read: LG to launch new 4K HDR monitors at CES 2017

The projector comes fully loaded with a Sound Sync Adjustment allowing it to be paired with any Bluetooth audio product, a Wireless Mirroring feature which takes advantage of Miracast to project content from smart device to a large projection screen. There are also four corner and vertical keystones allowing users to find an image setting to their liking.

LG also claims consumers will have access to a number of streaming services and relevant programs via its Web OS platform. The company claims its portable laser’s dynamic features are good for indoors and the outdoors.

LG ProBeam’s dynamic settings make it ideal for indoors and outdoors. LG ProBeam’s dynamic settings make it ideal for indoors and outdoors.

LG Home Entertainment Company president Brian Kwon said they are confident its experience in the home entertainment sector will make its first laser projector a hit with consumers. He said LG will continue pioneering “new ways to enhance the home cinema experience in dynamic ways”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd