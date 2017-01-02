CES 2017: Smartphones to virtual reality, here’s what to expect at the tech show

CES 2017 will be held from 3 January to 8 January 2017: Here’s what to expect at the world’s largest consumer technology show. CES 2017 will be held from 3 January to 8 January 2017: Here’s what to expect at the world’s largest consumer technology show.

CES in Las Vegas opens its doors on January 5. It will be the venue for major announcements including smartphones, televisions, laptops, and virtual reality and more. Huawei, CoolPad, Xiaomi, LeEco, TCL, and ZTE are just some of the names eyeing CES to make a bigger presence at the global level. We at Indianexpress.com will be attending CES in Las Vegas. Here’s what you can expect from CES 2017:

Smartphones

Asus has already confirmed a CES 2017 announcement, where the company will host its press conference called ‘Zenovation’. At least two smartphones under the Zen series are expected at the event. One is likely to be the ZenFone 3 Zoom, which will feature a dual-camera module. Another possibility is the Tango smartphone, dubbed the ZenFone AR.

The mysterious phone has been confirmed by Asus CEO Jerry Shen. Asus ZenFone AR will be the second Tango phone to be commercially available, after Lenovo Phab 2 Pro which recently went on sale in the US.

Huawei’s Honor brand will also launch a smartphone at CES. Rumour has it the device will be called Honor 6X, and it will be a mid-end device. Huawei will also be showcasing Honor Magic at its booth. The smartphone is unique in terms of design and coupled with AI. It was announced in China earlier this month.

LG has already announced its mid-range K series for CES 2017.

LG has already announced its mid-range K series for CES 2017. There will be four smartphones under the K series, alongside the newest version of the Stylus 3. The K series will have different screen sizes, battery and camera specifications. The Stylus 3 comes with a 5.7-inch HD display and a fingerprint scanner along with a stylus support.

Sony is rumuored to announce two smartphones; one is pegged to be the successor to Xperia XA and could feature a 5.2-inch display. The other smartphone will likely get a 4K display, and it won’t be the first Sony phone with such a display. Xperia Z5 Premium was their earlier phone with a 4K display, but it didn’t do so well.

TCL and BlackBerry are also hosting a CES event, and new phones will be previewed. Alcatel/TCL has produced two smartphones for BlackBerry, namely the DTEK50 and DTEK60. But we’ve heard about a smartphone dubbed “Mercury” time and again over the past few weeks. It will have a physical keyboard and said to sport a candy bar design.

Another big player in the smartphone world is leading chip maker Qualcomm. The company will primarily focus on the Snapdragon 835, which is its next-generation processor. Snapdragon 835 processor could have support for dual rear camera technology.

Qualcomm has already confirmed that the new 835 is made using Samsung’s 10nm FinFET process, which means a smaller processor that is also faster. It also means thinner smartphones, and extra space for batteries.

Snapdragon 835 processor will be the focus of Qualcomm's presentation at CES 2017.

Finally Xiaomi is also hosting an event at CES, but we’ll have to wait and see what the company announces here.

Wearables

2016 was a dull year for the smartwatch segment. Google delayed the release of Android Wear 2.0 until next year, and many manufacturers skipped new products. Google recently clarified its partners will start releasing products from next year, but we doubt there will be some major announcements on that front at CES 2017.

But new concepts from start-ups and smaller players looking to enter the wearable market should be on display at CES.

Virtual reality and AR

Although you could argue the VR market has a smaller user base, the possibilities are endless. PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive are all big names in VR. Second generation VR devices are unlikely to make an appearance at CES, but new PC-based VR headsets from the likes of HP, Asus or Lenovo might be unveiled.

Virtual reality booths will occupy get a lot of attention from the crowd visiting CES. In this picture, the Oculus consumer ready VR headset. Virtual reality booths will occupy get a lot of attention from the crowd visiting CES. In this picture, the Oculus consumer ready VR headset.

Microsoft had revealed OEMs are working on $299+ VR headsets, so we’ll have to see if any of these show up at CES.

Qualcomm recently announced they’ll be partnering up with Lionsgate to unleash a Power Rangers VR experience based on the upcoming film and the demo zone will be open at CES 2017. While VR might still be a niche segment, at CES booths with VR headsets have the longest lines. We don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Laptops

CES has been the official launch platform for new ultra-light laptops, gaming laptops and desktops, 2-in-1s and convertibles, to name a few.

This year, Dell will bring a convertible version of its Dell XPS 13 laptop at the event. It will also announced Latitude 13 business laptop in the convertible form factor. Dell could unveil Smart Desk, a PC with a second screen and a peripheral. The PC is said to be similar to the Microsoft Surface Studio.

Other than Dell, Lenovo will be showcasing nine new laptops and updates to the existing ThinkPad line. All these laptops have been announced ahead of the company’s conference. We are expecting some new innovative laptops from Lenovo, under its Yoga range.

Asus, HP, MSI and Acer will also be unveiling laptops, Chromebooks, AIOs and desktops at this year’s CES.

Televisions

Televisions have dominated CES and will continue to do. 2016 was the year of 4K televisions, and this year we will likely see curved TVs with OLED panels. Apparently, Sony is preparing to launch two OLED TVs at CES 2017. The OLED TVs will supposedly be available in both 55-inch and 65-inch panels, with shipping expected to start in the second quarter of 2017.

Samsung, LG and Panasonic will be introducing the latest 4K televisions sets with curved displays. Expect major TV announcements from LeEco, TCL, Vizio and Sharp as well.

Connected home

The ‘smart home’ is an interesting idea, but it has never managed to go beyond niche. After years of waiting, the connected home space, has started to gain momentum with major players like Amazon and Google all working to make the ‘smart home’ a success. At CES 2017, expect a lot of brands – both big and small to bring the latest connected home products.

