CES 2017: Roundup of top announcements and launches at Las Vegas

HTC is launching trackers for its Vive virtual-reality system that users can attach to physical objects such as bats or toy guns in order to make them part of a virtual reality adventure.

During a media briefing at the CES gadget show Wednesday, the company showcased a number of tracker-enabled accessories, including what it says is the first VR camera, multiple rifles built for VR shooters and haptic gloves. The tracker weighs less than three ounces; the company hasn’t set a price. To foster more development, the company will give away up to 1,000 trackers to developers.

The company is also launching its first ever app subscription service, which will allow unlimited access to VR apps for a flat monthly fee. That service will launch in early 2017. HTC didn’t say how much it will cost.

An employee wears the Wair Active connected wearable air filter scarf which will alert you when you are in an area with poor air quality (AP Photo/John Locher) An employee wears the Wair Active connected wearable air filter scarf which will alert you when you are in an area with poor air quality (AP Photo/John Locher)

A French startup called Wair is bringing a new scarf to CES, one that it says can double as both fashion accessory … and anti-pollution gas mask.

Wair calls its product, also dubbed Wair, the first “anti-pollution scarf.” Worn one way, it’s a seemingly normal wrap that’s a bit baggy in the middle.

But if air pollution starts to get to you — or if you get an alert from Wair’s companion app, called “Supairman” — you can pull it up over your face and seal a respirator mask over your nose and mouth. (At which point the scarf ceases to look particularly chic.)

The scarf is supposed to contain an embedded filter that can remove dust, gases and bacteria. It’s unclear just how effective it will be, although the startup notes that the filter will need changing every two to four weeks, at roughly $5 to $10 each time.

The product is expected to ship in a few months, starting at about $55 for men and $90 for women.

The FridgeCam takes a picture every time you use the refrigerator and has recognition software that can alert you when something in the refrigerator is about to pass its expiration (AP Photo/John Locher) The FridgeCam takes a picture every time you use the refrigerator and has recognition software that can alert you when something in the refrigerator is about to pass its expiration (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nest and other home security systems let you spy on your home if something seems awry. Now you can spy on your groceries.

British company Smarter is launching the Fridge Cam, a small round camera for your fridge. It takes a picture every time you close your fridge door, so you can see if you need bread or sundries if you’re at the store. It also uses visual recognition tools to alert you if you need to replace something. You can sign up for automatic reorders via the app, and it can alert you when products are due to expire.

Similar technology is already built into smart refrigerators, but those are pricey — Samsung’s Family Hub starts at $5,600. Smarter’s Barnaby Sellars says you can instead “spend $149 and turn your refrigerator smart.”

The product is among those being demonstrated at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week.

Faraday Future officials say the car’s battery allows a travel range of up to 378 miles Faraday Future officials say the car’s battery allows a travel range of up to 378 miles

A startup carmaker, Faraday Future, is promising again to have electric cars roll off a new $1 billion assembly line in southern Nevada in 2018.

Faraday showed off a prototype at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. Tuesday’s demonstration had the company’s four-door, 1,050-horsepower FF 91 model clocking 0-to-60 mph in just under 2.4 seconds.

Faraday Future officials say the car’s battery allows a travel range of up to 378 miles, and a modular design will allow for a faster rollout of future models.

Company executive Nick Sampson didn’t say when construction would resume at the factory site, where work was suspended in November. Nevada pledged up to $335 million worth of incentives to attract Gardena, California-based Faraday Future to North Las Vegas.

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, unveils the LG Signature OLED TV W during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)

New television sets from LG will include an ultra-slim model that’s less than 4 millimeters (0.15 inch) thick.

The company is achieving this by moving many of the bulky components — such as graphic cards — into a separate box connected to the screen with just a cord. The speakers are also separated; the TV has two round, retractable speakers on top.

The new TV will also have better audio, using Dolby Atmos technology, along with high-end OLED screen technology. OLED — which stands for organic light-emitting diode — can produce better pictures because each pixel produces light individually. Traditional TVs are backlit and use filters to block out light — but not well enough to produce pure black. OLED is rare in TVs and is currently found mostly in smartphones.

LG will have non-OLED models, too, and promises new technology to make colors more vibrant. LG also says an LG Technicolor mode will be added to TVs in 2017 to add to color accuracy.

Samsung, LG, Sony and others are unveiling new offerings at CES that highlight higher-resolution pictures, thinner displays and brighter colors. The moves come as high-definition and 4K TVs are becoming cheaper and more mainstream, so top TV makers are competing for the higher end of the market.

LG says it will release prices in February and start selling them in March.