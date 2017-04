CEO Jack Dorsey buys $9.5 million in Twitter stock

The documents filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey purchased 574,002 shares of Twitter stock at roughly .62 each. The documents filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey purchased 574,002 shares of Twitter stock at roughly .62 each.

After purchasing seven million dollars worth of Twitter stock in February, CEO Jack Dorsey said he has bought another $9.5 million of the company’s stock. Dorsey posted the news of the purchase on Twitter on Friday, sparking a one per cent gain in the company’s share price in after-hours trading, TechCrunch reported.

The documents filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Twitter CEO purchased 574,002 shares of Twitter stock at roughly $16.62 each. “That price is either a steal, if you compare it to Twitter’s peak share price of almost $70 or a pretty bad deal if you’re looking at last week’s share price that was $2 lower,” the report noted.

“Just bought another 574,002 shares of $TWTR (bringing my 2017 purchases to 1 million shares),” the Twitter CEO wrote on the social networking site.

"Just bought another 574,002 shares of $TWTR (bringing my 2017 purchases to 1 million shares)," the Twitter CEO wrote on the social networking site.

Earlier this week, Twitter claimed that it has brought in $548 million in revenue in first quarter of current year, beating investor expectations of $511.9 million. “That sent Twitter stock on an upward trajectory, benefiting shareholders,” the report added.

But according to media reports, Twitter has not been able to make much from his purchase of over 400,000 shares back in February. Twitter has so far purchased over one million additional shares in 2017 alone. Dorsey had also bought a small share in August 2015 — shortly after he became Twitter’s interim CEO.

Dorsey bought $7 million in stock in Twitter in February. “#LoveTwitter,” he said on Twitter along with link to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Twitter CEO bought the stock as two different purchases on $1 million and $6 million.

