Data leak scandal: Facebook vows probe even after Cambridge Analytica shuts down

Facebook says it will keep looking into data misuse by Cambridge Analytica even though the firm is closing down. Cambridge Analytica said Wednesday it will cease all operations immediately. The company has been linked to Donald Trump’s election campaign and sparked a scandal when it was revealed it collected Facebook user data inappropriately.

Facebook’s audit of the firm has been suspended while UK regulators conduct their own probe. But Facebook says Cambridge Analytica’s decision to close “doesn’t change our commitment and determination to understand exactly what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

In a statement, Cambridge Analytica says it has been “vilified” for actions it says are both legal and widely accepted as part of online advertising. The firm says the media furor stripped it of its customers and suppliers, forcing it to close.

Cambridge Analytica sought information on Facebook to build psychological profiles on a large portion of the U.S. electorate. The company was able to amass the database quickly with the help of an app that appeared to be a personality test. The app collected data on tens of millions of people and their Facebook friends, even those who did not download the app themselves.

