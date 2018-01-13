C-DAC, BSNL to design network solutions for cities

The Director General of C-DAC, Hemant Darbari, and the Principal General Manager of BSNL, Dinesh Chandra Dwivedi, signed the MoU for the programme in Pune. The Director General of C-DAC, Hemant Darbari, and the Principal General Manager of BSNL, Dinesh Chandra Dwivedi, signed the MoU for the programme in Pune.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed an MoU to provide strong network systems for telecommunications operations and high speed internet services to several Indian cities, including future smart cities.

The Director General of C-DAC, Hemant Darbari, and Dinesh Chandra Dwivedi, Principal General Manager, BSNL, signed the MoU on Thursday in Pune. The agencies will focus on designing citizen-centric Information and Communications Technology (ICT)-based solutions for all government enterprises and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

As part of this understanding between the two agencies respectively dealing with technology and telecom services, ICT products will be designed and deployed to suit the requirements of every city in a range of sectors.

Some of the key areas where ICT solutions will be developed include transport, solid waste management, water supply, health, tourism, environment, agriculture, climate and earth sciences, housing, sewage, education, e-governance, storm water drainage, disaster management, social welfare, culture and heritage, citizen participation, big data analytics and digital infrastructure.

“This technological development for very specific problems will be provided pan-India, where we will engage with ULBs or municipal corporations to understand their problems. Initially, the system will cover cities in Maharashtra and talks are ongoing with municipal corporations of Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Kolhapur. Then it will be expanded to other states,” said a senior C-DAC officer who is aware of this development.

Two of the key issues faced by Pune city are transport and solid waste management. In fact, C-DAC has been the ‘Knowledge Partner’ of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) since September 2015 and has been working on developing and testing solutions to these two issues.

Under the Smart City Mission, all technological solutions need to be routed through a Master System Integration (MSI) that will be responsible for the dissemination of technological solutions. In this case, BSNL has been identified as MSI for the Smart Cities, mainly due to its existing strong infrastructural base.

BSNL will broadly provide services like system integration through channel partners, internet leased line services, internet data centres, mobile-based services like 4G, 3G, GPRS, international bandwidths, WI-FI for international and local services, point-to-point and point-to-multi point lease circuits.

When asked about its partnership with BSNL, C-DAC members involved in the project said the telecom giant has well-established networks.

“BSNL has an established multi-gigabit, multi-protocol convergent IP infrastructure available that can provide convergent services like voice, data and video through the same broadband access network. So, it will be convenient to supply the services to the public,” said another member from C-DAC.

Today, BSNL has basic telephone capacity of at least 36.42 million lines, 7.13 million Wireless Local Loop (WLL) capacity, 95.96 million GSM capacity. It also has 34,727 fixed telephone exchanges in the country, close to 10,000 Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) towers supported by 102 satellite stations spanning a network of 646 districts in 4,519 cities and over 6.25 lakh villages.

