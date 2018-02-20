BSNL’s WiFi+ feature to allow free Wi-Fi hotspot access across 100 countries

This feature has been made available courtesy the company’s WiFi+ feature, as a part of the My BSNL app. This feature has been made available courtesy the company’s WiFi+ feature, as a part of the My BSNL app.

BSNL customers can now connect to Wi-Fi hotspots with a single registration. This feature has been made available courtesy the company’s WiFi+ feature, as a part of the My BSNL app.

This feature can be activated through the My BSNL app for Android devices. Unlike conventional Wi-Fi hotspot settings, users require to login only once from the app. The one-time login will enable BSNL subscribers to access almost 44 million hotspots across 100 countries. These include hotspots from public places, as well as those on international flights and rail systems. Wi-Fi services will be available across countries and continents, states the company.

To enjoy this feature, users will have to activate the recharge before their foreign travels, in the My BSNL app, while checking for its validity. The WiFi+ service will begin from the day of activation for the device registered on the app. BSNL has advised users to check whether the service will be available for the desired international destinations, as the service registration will be non-refundable.

Users who recharge for Rs 501 monthly can avail this service, that provides unlimited internet. Over and above this recharge, the WiFi+ feature offers free Wi-Fi hotspot benefits under three plans. For Rs 999, the service can be availed for 7 days. Meanwhile, recharges worth Rs 1599 and Rs 1999 can offer free international Wi-Fi for 15 days and 30 days respectively.

“BSNL is the first among the Indian Mobile operators to have taken this big step forward makes it simple to use Wi-Fi data,” said R.K.Mittal Director (CM), BSNL.

