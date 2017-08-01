BSNL’s Rakhi pe Saugaat Rs 74 combo voucher gives 1GB data, and more

BSNL has unveiled its “Rakhi pe Saugaat” plan for prepaid users that give combo voucher worth Rs 74. It offers unlimited voice call on net along with 1GB free data and Rs 74 talk value on other networks. BSNL has unveiled its “Rakhi pe Saugaat” plan for prepaid users that give combo voucher worth Rs 74. It offers unlimited voice call on net along with 1GB free data and Rs 74 talk value on other networks.

BSNL has unveiled its “Rakhi pe Saugaat” plan for prepaid users that give combo voucher worth Rs 74. It offers unlimited voice call on net along with 1GB free data and Rs 74 talk value on other networks. The validity is 5 days. The offer will launch on August 3, and will applicable for 12 days.

R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said “maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities”. BSNL has rolled out several other combo vouchers as well that offer up to 18 per cent extra talk value with 1GB free data. Users can recharge with Rs 189, Rs 289, or Rs 389 to avail the combo vouchers.

The latest plan on the heels on Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. We’ve seen other telecom players try and counter Jio’s data offerings. Vodafone recently launched its ‘Vodafone Campus Survival Kit’ that offers 84GB data at Rs 445 to students. Users will get unlimited calls, free SMS as well, and the validity is 84 days. However, the plan is only new connections in Delhi/NCR.

BSNL has a host of other plans for prepaid users to choose from. BSNL’s ‘Sixer’ or ‘666’ plan offers 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls to any network for 60 days. Other plans include ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’, ‘CHAUKKA -444’, and more. BSNL recently revamped its postpaid plans to offer six times more data to users. For example, users on company’s Plan-99 get free 250MB, instead of no data previously, those on Plan-225 get 1GB instead of 200MB, and more.

