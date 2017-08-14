BSNL’s ‘Freedom Offer’ will give double data, full talk time: Here are details

BSNL ‘Freedom Offer’ goes live on independence day: Here’s how it can fetch you double the data. BSNL ‘Freedom Offer’ goes live on independence day: Here’s how it can fetch you double the data.

BSNL has announced a new ‘Freedom Offer’ on the 71st Independence Day, which will give its prepaid mobile customers double data on special tariff vouchers (STV) and the combo vouchers. BSNL has been regularly announcing such plans for its prepaid customers, offering extra data and talktime in response to the competitive pricing from Reliance Jio.

As part of the Freedom Offer existing vouchers starting at STV-78, STV-198, STV-291, STV-561, etc will also come with double data. Additionally low priced recharges like the ones at Rs 20, Rs 40, Rs 60, Rs. 80 are all going to come with full talk time and more. BSNL will give Rs 130 talk time in the recharge of Rs 120, while the Rs 160 top-up will come with Rs 180 talk time value. Finally the Rs 220 top-up will give Rs 250 talk time. BSNL’s offers will be active from August 15 to August 20, 2017.

The STV-78 offers 1GB of data for a validity of five days, and in the offer period, this will double to 2GB. STV-198 has 1GB data for 28 days, the STV-291 comes with 2.2GB of data and the STV-561 comes with a validity of 60 days and offers 5 GB data. So essentially dnder the ‘Freedom Offer’ BSNL is doubling the data being offered. Users will get 2GB, 4.4GB and 10GB data respectively in these STVs.

Users should note that BSNL’s plans are for 3G data speeds only. BSNL users will also get voice, SMS, Special Tarrif Voucher (STV), and combo vouchers benefits even when they’re on national roaming as part of the Independence Day deal. BSNL also has a ‘Sixer’ or ‘666’ plan which gives users 2GB per day, plus unlimited voice calls to any network as well. The plan has a 60-day validity.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd