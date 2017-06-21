BSNL unveils Rs 786, Rs 599 Eid-ul-fitr special combo vouchers, new talktime plans

BSNL’s Rs 786 combo voucher gives voice calls along with 3GB data for 90 days. The Rs 599 voucher offers talk value of Rs 786. BSNL’s Rs 786 combo voucher gives voice calls along with 3GB data for 90 days. The Rs 599 voucher offers talk value of Rs 786.

BSNL has rolled out special combo vouchers worth Rs 786 and Rs 599 for its prepaid customers, as a part of Eid-ul-fitr deals. BSNL’s Rs 786 combo voucher gives voice calls along with 3GB data for 90 days. The Rs 599 voucher offers talk value of Rs 786 (Rs 507 in main account + Rs 279 in dedicated account with 30 days validity), and 10 on-net local SMS with a validity of 30 days. BSNL’s special combo vouchers will be applicable till June 30.

Additionally, BSNL is offering several other full and extra talk time plans on recharge of Rs 60, Rs 110, Rs 210, and Rs 290. The plans can be availed by prepaid GSM users. “These offers are most competitive combo STVs in current market scenario.These are available across the country to greet our valuable & loyal customers,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement.

BSNL recently unveiled a special promotional offer Chaukka-444 that gives users unlimited data at 4GB per day. Users will need to recharge with Rs 444 and validity is 90 days. Vodafone announced the launch of its Ramzan special offer as well. Vodafone is giving 25GB data along with unlimited calling at Rs 786. It is only available for its customers in select circles.

Telecom operators in India have significantly brought down their data prices thanks to the entry of newcomer Reliance Jio. To counter Jio’s affordable offerings, rivals like Vodafone, Idea, and Airtel have rolled out a slew of special offers for their customers across various circles. Reliance Jio has ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan for its Prime members, which gives 1GB/2GB data per day at Rs 309/Rs 509 a month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd