BSNL unveils new Chaukka-444 plan, offers 4GB data per day

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has rolled out its new Chaukka-444 plan that gives users unlimited data for 90 days. The STV is a special promotional offer, which can only be availed by prepaid users. BSNL’s STV- 444 is a follow up to previously launched STV 333 aka Triple ACE plan, which the company claims got a ‘successful response’.

STV- 444 offers unlimited data at 4GB per day at a recharge of Rs 444. Validity is 90 days. “We are committeed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement.

Telecos in India have resorted to aggressive data pricing thanks to Reliance Jio’s cheap data plans. The newcomer, which rolled out its services on September 1, 2016, has already crossed 108 million user base. Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan for its Prime members give 1GB and 2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509 respectively.

Reliance Jio also unveiled a new plan that offers 20 per cent more 4G data to those users who buy select Lyf-branded smartphones. According to a PTI report, Jio’s data tariffs remain the cheapest in the country in both prepaid and postpaid categories.

Rivals like Idea, Airtel and Vodafone have lowered their data tariffs as well. Idea recently unveiled a new plan that offers 70GB of 3G data at Rs 396. Vodafone, on the other hand, launched its Ramzan special offer that gives users 25GB data along with unlimited calling at Rs 786 to its customers in select circles.

