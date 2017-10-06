BSNL to offer low-cost Lava, Micromax handsets, provide bundled offers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has tied up with device-makers Lava and Micromax to offer mobile handsets at low cost to its customers with bundled offers, a senior official said today. (File Photo) Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has tied up with device-makers Lava and Micromax to offer mobile handsets at low cost to its customers with bundled offers, a senior official said today. (File Photo)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has tied up with device-makers Lava and Micromax to offer mobile handsets at low cost to its customers with bundled offers, a senior official said today.

“BSNL has tied up with Micromax and Lava to provide instruments to BSNL customers at low cost. We are coming out with bundled offers on the handsets manufactured by Micromax and Lava with BSNL SIMs…the cost details are being worked out,” BSNL’s Hyderabad Telecom District (HTD) Principal General Manager K Ramchand told reporters here. He said six rural exchanges are commissioned with Wi-Fi in Hyderabad Telecom District and another 112 rural exchanges will be covered by December end this year.

BSNL’s move comes within days of a COAI report, which mentioned 16% internet penetration in rural areas. As a key supplier of internet services to rural India with a stable mobile subscriber base, it seeks to provide more advanced internet services to the major percentage of its users.

On BSNL’s latest ‘Plan 429’, which was launched recently, that provides unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days for prepaid mobile services for Rs 429, he said since its launch there have been more than 3.5 lakh connections under Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Circles. On linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers, the BSNL official said a total 68,000 have already been linked in HTD.

