BSNL STV-339 plan for prepaid now offers 3GB data per day: Report

BSNL has rolled out three new plans – Dhil Khol Ke Bol or STV349, Triple Ace or STV333 and Nehle per Dehla or STV395. BSNL has rolled out three new plans – Dhil Khol Ke Bol or STV349, Triple Ace or STV333 and Nehle per Dehla or STV395.

BSNL has revised its STV-339 prepaid plan to offer 3GB data per day, instead of 2GB announced previously. A report in Trak.in claims the move comes after 400TB of data was consumed by BSNL users in a single day, making STV-339 a sought-after plan. BSNL website hasn’t been updated, which currently shows 2GB data per day limit plus free local and STD calls within BSNL network. We’ve reached out to BSNL for confirmation and a company spokesperson said he will get back to us in an hour.

Further, the report says that BSNL has rolled out three new plans – Dhil Khol Ke Bol or STV349, Triple Ace or STV333 and Nehle per Dehla or STV395 – to counter Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. The STV349 plan gives users 2GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls on BSNL’s network. STV333, on the other hand offer 3GB per day day. It comes with a validity of 90 days. BSNL’s STV395 plan benefits include 2GB data per day, along with 3000 BSNL to BSNL free minutes and 180 minutes of off-the-internet voice calls per month, says the report. It comes with a validity of 71 days.

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plan offers 1GB/2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509 respectively. The plan is exclusively for Prime members, which means only users who had signed-up for Jio Prime membership can recharge with these plans. BSNL STV plans, on the other hand, are available to all of its prepaid users that could likely give it an edge over Jio.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd