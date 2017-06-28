BSNL Sixer or 666 plan offers 2GB data per day and unlimited voice calls

BSNL has unveiled a new plan called ‘BSNL Sixer’ or ‘666’, which gives users unlimited voice with 2GB data per day to prepaid users. BSNL has unveiled a new plan called ‘BSNL Sixer’ or ‘666’, which gives users unlimited voice with 2GB data per day to prepaid users.

BSNL has unveiled a new plan called ‘BSNL Sixer’ or ‘666’, which gives users unlimited voice with 2GB data per day to prepaid users. It offers unlimited voice call to any network and data for a period of 60 days. Post exhaustion of ‘666’ plan, prepaid users can choose to go for company’s other plans like ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’ and ‘CHAUKKA -444’, and more.

“BSNL offer best prices & plan to our mobile customers considering present trend of usability in industry. We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segments of our mobile customers,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said.

BSNL recently rolled out special combo vouchers worth Rs 786 and Rs 599 for its prepaid customers, as a part of Eid-ul-fitr deals. Previously, the company introduced Chaukka-444 plan that that offers unlimited data for 90 days at 4GB per day. Users need to recharge with Rs 444 to avail the plan.

BSNL’s Chaukka-444 plan succeeds the ‘Triple ACE’ plan, that the company claims got a ‘successful response’. The ‘Triple ACE’ plan gives customers 3GB data per day, for 90 days. The data comes to 270GB over the 90 day period. This is a 3G data plan and the speed drops to 80Kbps after crossing the FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit.

BSNL has been fairly active in introducing data and calling offers thanks to the entry of Reliance Jio. BSNL’s new plan comes as a counter to Jio’s affordable data tariffs that remain the cheapest in the country. Other telecom operators including Vodafone, Idea, and Airtel have resorted to aggressive data pricing as well.

