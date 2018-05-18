BSNL’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge offers 1.5 data per day for customers, though it does not include calling benefits. BSNL’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge offers 1.5 data per day for customers, though it does not include calling benefits.

BSNL has introduced a new ‘DATA TSUNAMI’ offer where it is offering more than 1GB daily data per day to customers for under Rs 100. The new STV-98 plan costs Rs 98 as the name suggests and comes with free 1.5GB data per day for prepaid customers. The plan’s validity is 26 days, and BSNL has launched it as part of the “World Telecom Day”. This STV-98 prepaid offer will be available with immediate effect on a pan India basis, according to the company.

“This is a pure data STV which provides data at very economic rate at Rs 2.51 per GB,” said RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board. It should be noted that BSNL’s Rs 98 plan is not offering any free unlimited calls with the prepaid pack and users will have to purchase talktime separately. BSNL’s data is also limited to 3G/2G networks in India, and the telecom provider does not have 4G services yet.

Earlier BSNL announced a new recharge offer of Rs 39, which offers unlimited voice call benefits to its prepaid customers. The plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls pan-India and calls on roaming to all circles, excluding Delhi and Mumbai. The validity of this voice calling plan is 10 days and it also includes the company’s Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for free. It comes with 100 SMS free per day. BSNL also has a STV-118 plan which gives users unlimited voice calls, 1GB data in total. The recharge has a 28-day validity.

BSNL’s new data plan comes in light of the growing competition in the telecom world thanks to Reliance Jio’s entry. The newcomer has slashed data prices and others are now trying to catch up with new plans. Jio has a plan at Rs 98 at well with 2GB data in total, though it includes free voice calls as well. The validity is 28 days.

