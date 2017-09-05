BSNL Plan 429 gives 90 GB data, unlimited voice calls: Check out the details

BSNL has unveiled a new voice and data plan called ‘Plan 429’ that gives prepaid users unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days. BSNL has unveiled a new voice and data plan called ‘Plan 429’ that gives prepaid users unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days.

BSNL has unveiled a new voice and data plan called ‘Plan 429’ that gives prepaid users unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days. BSNL prepaid users will have to recharge with Rs 429, post which they’ll be eligible for free voice (local/STD) on any network along with 90 GB of data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days on PAN India basis (except Kerala Circle).

“This Voice & Data Centric Plan is available for Rs. 429/ ie Rs. 143/ per month which gives unlimited voice (Local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data ( @ 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario,” said R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL, in a press statement.

BSNL’s new offer comes as rival Airtel unveiled a slew of data and voice plans for its prepaid users. Airtel’s plans may vary from circle to circle. In case of Delhi-NCR, the offers start for as low as Rs 5 and go up to Rs 399. There’s a Rs 349 recharge with unlimited local and STD calls along with 28GB of data (1GB per day FUP ) for a period of 28 days. The Rs 399 plan from Airtel offers unlimited local, STD calls on Airtel and free roaming outgoing calls along with 28GB data (FUP is 1GB per day) for a period of 28 days.

Notable, the competition between telecom operators have become intense, especially after the entry of Reliance Jio, which has completed a year in the telecom sector. Jio has a host of plans that come with added benefits for its Prime members. The company recently introduced two new prepaid and postpaid plans under its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

