BSNL offers six times more data to postpaid users: Here’s a list of all eligible plans

BSNL will give out six times more data to its postpaid customers, under a new offer. From July 1, existing postpaid users on BSNL network across India will get six times free bundled data.

BSNL will give out six times more data to its postpaid customers, under a new offer. From July 1, existing postpaid users on BSNL network across India will get six times free bundled data. Users on Plan-99 plan will get free 250MB, instead of no data previously. BSNL will now give 1GB of data, instead of 200MB to Plan-225 users.

Plan-325 and Plan-525 users will get 2GB and 3GB data respectively. The company earlier offered 250MB and 500MB data to Plan-325 and Plan-525 users respectively. Finally, users on Plan-725 will now 5GB data instead of 1GB, and those on Plan-799 will get 10GB data instead of 3GB earlier. Additionally, Plan 799 users will get unlimited voice call as well. Those who’re on Plan 525, will get a talk value of Rs 450 as well.

“We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer ‘value for the money’ plans to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said.

BSNL’s new offer comes barely two days after it unveiled its ‘BSNL Sixer’ or ‘666’ plan. It gives users unlimited voice calls to any network, bundled with 2GB data per day to prepaid users. The validity is 60 days. BSNL has a host of other plans as well, which provide free voice calls as well as data at affordable prices. These include ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’, ‘CHAUKKA -444’, and more. Previously, BSNL recently rolled out special combo vouchers worth Rs 786 and Rs 599 for its prepaid customers, as a part of Eid-ul-fitr deals.

