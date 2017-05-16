BSNL offering free unlimited data to prepaid STV-333 plan users

BSNL is offering unlimited data for three days to existing as well as new prepaid customers of STV-333 plan from May 17 to May 19, as a part of its World Telecommunication and Information Society day promotional offers.
“The STV 333 i.e“Triple ACE” offer gives Unlimited Data with 3GB data/day as fair usage policy (FUP) for 90 days. In order to provide data as per ITU theme BSNL has decided to provide truly unlimited Data for 3 days to existing/new customers of STV-333 from 17th to 19 May’17 under prepaid mobile service,” the company said in a press statement.
BSNL unveiled its STV333 along with STV349 or Dhil Khol Ke Bol and STV395 or Nehle per Dehla plans. It comes with a validity of 90 days. The STV349 plan gives users 2GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls on BSNL’s network and unlimited data with a validity of 28 days.
BSNL’s STV395 plan offers 2GB data per day, along with 3000 BSNL to BSNL free minutes and 1800 minutes on other networks. It comes with a validity of 71 days.
BSNL rolled out its new STV plans as counted to Reliance Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer. Under Jio’s offer, its Prime members get 1GB/2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509 respectively. Jio has other plans as well for its Prime as well as non-Prime customers. According to a PTI report, Jio’s data tariffs remain the cheapest in the country in both prepaid and postpaid categories.
