BSNL offering free unlimited data to prepaid STV-333 plan users

BSNL unveiled its STV333 along with STV349 or Dhil Khol Ke Bol and STV395 or Nehle per Dehla plans. BSNL unveiled its STV333 along with STV349 or Dhil Khol Ke Bol and STV395 or Nehle per Dehla plans.

BSNL is offering unlimited data for three days to existing as well as new prepaid customers of STV-333 plan from May 17 to May 19, as a part of its World Telecommunication and Information Society day promotional offers.

“The STV 333 i.e“Triple ACE” offer gives Unlimited Data with 3GB data/day as fair usage policy (FUP) for 90 days. In order to provide data as per ITU theme BSNL has decided to provide truly unlimited Data for 3 days to existing/new customers of STV-333 from 17th to 19 May’17 under prepaid mobile service,” the company said in a press statement.

BSNL unveiled its STV333 along with STV349 or Dhil Khol Ke Bol and STV395 or Nehle per Dehla plans. It comes with a validity of 90 days. The STV349 plan gives users 2GB data per day along with unlimited local and STD calls on BSNL’s network and unlimited data with a validity of 28 days.

BSNL’s STV395 plan offers 2GB data per day, along with 3000 BSNL to BSNL free minutes and 1800 minutes on other networks. It comes with a validity of 71 days.

BSNL rolled out its new STV plans as counted to Reliance Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer. Under Jio’s offer, its Prime members get 1GB/2GB data per day at a recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509 respectively. Jio has other plans as well for its Prime as well as non-Prime customers. According to a PTI report, Jio’s data tariffs remain the cheapest in the country in both prepaid and postpaid categories.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd