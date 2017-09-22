BSNL offering 50 per cent cashback on recharge of voice STVs

BSNL’s ‘Vijay’ offer gives 50 per cent cashback in main account in the form of talk value on recharge of voice STVs 42, 44, 65, 69, 88 and 122. BSNL’s ‘Vijay’ offer gives 50 per cent cashback in main account in the form of talk value on recharge of voice STVs 42, 44, 65, 69, 88 and 122.

BSNL is offering 50 per cent cashback on recharge of voice STVs as part of its Dussehra offer. BSNL’s new offer is available for its prepaid customers across India. It will be valid for 30 days starting September 25 to October 25.

BSNL’s ‘Vijay’ offer gives 50 per cent cashback in main account in the form of talk value on recharge of voice STVs 42, 44, 65, 69, 88 and 122. Additionally, people will get full talk time on top-up of Rs 30 via BSNL’s online recharge portal and BSNL app from September 25 to October 2.

“We always come up with extra benefits on festive occasion. On this occasion we are offering up to 50% more talk value along with many FTT offers for all our prepaid mobile customers,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said in a press statement.

BSNL has been fairly active in rolling out data and voice offers for its customers. The latest ‘Vijay’ offer comes days after the company unveiled ‘Freedom Offer’ on the 71st Independence Day. It gives BSNL prepaid mobile customers double data on special tariff vouchers (STV) and the combo vouchers. BSNL also has a ‘Sixer’ or ‘666’ plan which gives users 2GB per day and unlimited voice calls to any network. The plan has a 60-day validity.

Telecom operators in India have resorted to aggressive data and voice pricing thanks to competition from Reliance Jio. The Mukesh Ambani-led company has a slew of data tariffs under its ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans that offers as much as 84GB of data for Rs 399.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd