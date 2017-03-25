BSNL offering 1GB free data to non-Internet users

The pan India move is aimed at promoting digital India drive as well as the number of BSNL Internet users in prepaid mobile service. The pan India move is aimed at promoting digital India drive as well as the number of BSNL Internet users in prepaid mobile service.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd smartphone users who have a BSNL connection but are not using the company’s GSM data services will get 1GB of data free, according to a PTI report. The pan India move is aimed at promoting digital India drive as well as the number of BSNL Internet users in prepaid mobile service.

“On pan India basis BSNL offers 1 GB free data for the smartphone users who are not using BSNL GSM data services. The intention of this offer is to promote number of internet users in BSNL network,” BSNL said in a statement via PTI.

The development comes on the heels of Reliance Jio’s announcement of Prime membership programme. Jio, which claims to be the largest network in India with over 100 million subscribers, will continue all the benefits of ‘Happy New Year’ with its Prime programme, though monthly data tariffs will be applicable.

To counter Jio’s offers, BSNL earlier launched a plan that offers 2 GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339. The plan has a validity of 28 days. Jio on the other hand, is offering 1GB of free 4G data everyday and unlimited calling to any network till March 31.

According to BSNL, the data of 2 GB per day is one of the best in the industry. Along with 2GB 3G data per day, BSNL users will also get 25 minutes of free call to other network everyday. Post exhaustion of 25 minutes, users will be charged 25 paisa for minute long phone call.

