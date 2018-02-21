BSNL launches unlimited prepaid plan, says 4G roll-out likely from March

At Rs 999, the company will offer unlimited calls and 1GB/day high-speed data for 181 days. (File Photo) At Rs 999, the company will offer unlimited calls and 1GB/day high-speed data for 181 days. (File Photo)

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd today introduced unlimited prepaid mobile plans starting at Rs 99 for the Calcutta telecom circle to take on rising competition. The telecom operator was also bullish on the 2,100 MHz spectrum band before its 4G roll-out here, which could be as early as from March this year, Calcutta Telephones CGM S P Tripathi said.

“We expect spectrum in the 2,100 MHz band within days and equipment is also ready,” he said, sounding optimistic about the 4G roll-out in phases across the city with 650-odd towers. He said the new plan starts from Rs 99 for 26 days and Rs 319 for 90 days unlimited voice calls with roaming, except in Delhi and Mumbai.

At Rs 999, the company will offer unlimited calls and 1GB/day high-speed data for 181 days. Tripathi said he expects the next fiscal year 2018-19 to be ‘much better’ for the company as the price war gradually settles. In the current fiscal, Calcutta Telephones is hopeful of clocking revenues between Rs 510 crore and Rs 550 crore, while losses are pegged at about Rs 350 crore, company officials said.

It is also focusing on recovery of dues from institutional and retail customers to the tune of Rs 300

crore.

