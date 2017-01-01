BSNL launches unlimited local and STD calls at Rs 144

BSNL today launched a new Rs 144 plan for its customers offering unlimited local and STD calls to any network. BSNL today launched a new Rs 144 plan for its customers offering unlimited local and STD calls to any network.

Cashing in on the rollout by several telecom operators offering unlimited free call facility, Government run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) today joined the bandwagon with launch of a new Rs 144 plan for its customers offering similar features.

The plan, which is valid for six months, will offer unlimited local and STD calls to any network for a period of one month and it would come with 300MB data, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Srivastava told reporters here.

After handing over two new packs to customers, Srivastava said with the new pack, calls are absolutely free and would be available for both pre-paid and post-paid customers. The telecom service provider was also taking up several initiatives including launch of 4,400 WiFi hotspots across the country.

“We have 4,400 WIFI hotspots launched country wide. I think in Mahabalipuram near Chennai has a similar WiFi hotspots. Our immediate strategy is to expand this. In next one year, we will be having around 40,000 WiFi Hotspots across the country,” he said.

Besides the company had also obtained 2500 Mhz from Government of India for launching service in rural areas, he said, adding BSNL would unveil classic LTE (Long Term Evolution) spectrum in phased manner.

In December, BSNL also introduced unlimited calling offer for its pre-paid customers along with limited free data usage. “BSNL has introduced unlimited local and STD BSNL to BSNL with 300 MB data for only Rs 99 with validity of 28 days for its prepaid mobile customers,” the company had said in a statement.

The rate will be applicable in Kolkata TD, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Gujrat, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra & Rajasthan for within network calls. In other circles the same offer will vary from Rs 119 to 149.

