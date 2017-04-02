BSNL launches unlimited broadband plan at Rs 249

BSNL is offering users to download 10GB data every day and unlimited voice calling. BSNL is offering users to download 10GB data every day and unlimited voice calling.

India’s State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has announced a new ‘Unlimited Broadband at 249’ plan for its users in India. As per the plan, the telco is offering users to download 10GB data every day and unlimited voice calling.

Essentially, you will get 10 GB data per day by paying Rs 249 per month. It should noted, however, that the data speed of this plan will be limited to 2 Mbps. What’s more, the plan also includes unlimited calling as well. This broadband plan comes with a catch, however. Free calls can be made only after 9 pm in the night and not after 7 am in the morning. Calling is free for the whole day though, on Sundays.

Experience #BSNL‘s unlimited wireline broadband plan and get 10GB per day pic.twitter.com/EmWt9TkbCI — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 1, 2017

BSNL did not reveal any information related to the speeds post the FUP of 10GB per day, notes Telecomtalk.info. More or less, BSNL is offering 300 GB data at Rs 249 per month. For those who are eager to opt for the company’s new broadband connections they can visit nearest BNSL customer service center. Alternatively, you can dial a toll free number – 1800 345 1500.

If you recall, back in September, BSNL announced the broadband plan called Experience Unlimted Broadband 249 (BB249) providing 2 Mbps speeds up to 1 GB data and 1 Mbps speeds post the FUP. The plan was aimed to attract new customers towards wireline broadband services.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd