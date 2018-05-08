BSNL introduces Rs 39 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calls

BSNL has announced a Rs 39 plan, that offers unlimited voice call benefits for prepaid customers. BSNL has announced a Rs 39 plan, that offers unlimited voice call benefits for prepaid customers.

BSNL has announced a new plan of Rs 39 that offers unlimited voice call benefits for prepaid customers. The prepaid plan will offer unlimited local and STD calls pan-India, as well as roaming calls to all circles, excluding Delhi and Mumbai. It excludes any data benefits, and will be valid for 10 days.

In addition, BSNL prepaid users will also be able to set a Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) free of charges, and get 100 free SMSes daily. Users recharging under the Rs 39 plan must note that this will not be based on Fiar Usage Policy (FUP), so they could make calls across circles. For those subscribers seeking data benefits in addition to unlimited voice calls, they can recharge with BSNL’s STV-118 plan, which was rolled out in March.

Under BSNL’s Rs 118 prepaid recharge, users can get unlimited voice with 1GB data. It also includes benefits such as unlimited voice (local/STD) calls in the home LSA (licensee service area), as well as unlimited national roaming, except in Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, users will get access to PRBT. The prepaid recharge offer is available on pan-India basis, with a 28-day validity.

“We are committed to provide affordable and efficient services to our customers. This special tariff voucher is combo STV and gives unlimited calling for BSNL network to those customers who are using limited data. Details in this regard may be seen at our website,” said RK Mittal, Director (CM), BSNL Board, in a press statement.

