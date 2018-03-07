BSNL introduces new prepaid, postpaid plans for Assam

BSNL’s Assam circle-specific plans follow the company’s pan-India Holi Dhamaka offer, worth Rs 399. (File Photo) BSNL’s Assam circle-specific plans follow the company’s pan-India Holi Dhamaka offer, worth Rs 399. (File Photo)

BSNL Ltd has introduced a set of new plans for its prepaid and postpaid segments in Assam, a senior company official said.

Data mini packs for instant users, new unlimited voice STV (special tariff vouchers), enhanced free data limit/month, up to 60 per cent discount on postpaid rents are among some of the new plans, BSNL Assam Telecom Circle Circle Chief General Manager Sandeep Govil said. The new products are for both mobile and landline

customers, he said.

The company has also launched international Wi-Fi hot-spots for customers travelling abroad, through the ‘My

BSNL’ app, at Rs 501 for 30 days, Govil said. Under this feature, called Wi-Fi+, users can access a one-time login in the app, to connect to 44 million local and public Wi-Fi hotspots in 100 countries. Also inclusive of Wi-Fi services on planes and rail systems, the feature made BSNL the first Indian telco to provide such a feature.

BSNL’s Assam circle-specific plans follow the company’s pan-India Holi Dhamaka offer, worth Rs 399. This plan enables postpaid consumers to avail 30GB data along with unlimited calling, which is free of roaming charges. Prepaid users of the company can recharge for Rs 448, to avail unlimited calling and 1GB data per day over an 84-day validity period.

