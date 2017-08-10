BSNL Independence Day offer: Voice, SMS, and combo vouchers will now be free on roaming

Currently, BSNL’s STV are only valid in home state/ Licencee Service Area (LSA). Starting, August 15, these benefits will continue even outside home LSA. National roaming is already free on BSNL’s network. Currently, BSNL’s STV are only valid in home state/ Licencee Service Area (LSA). Starting, August 15, these benefits will continue even outside home LSA. National roaming is already free on BSNL’s network.

BSNL users will now be able to enjoy voice, SMS, Special Tarrif Voucher (STV), and combo vouchers benefits even when they’re on national roaming. The feature will go live on Independence Day on PAN India basis. The plan is likely to benefit people who travel frequently.

Currently, BSNL’s STV are only valid in home state/ Licencee Service Area (LSA). Starting, August 15, these benefits will continue even outside home LSA. National roaming is already free on BSNL’s network. “Armed force personnel, Professionals, Business person & Students all will get more benefit from this scheme,” R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said.

BSNL recently rolled out a slew of plans for prepaid users, including ‘Rakhi pe Saugaat” combo voucher worth Rs 74. There’s a ‘Sixer’ or ‘666’ plan that gives users 2GB per day, and bundles unlimited voice calls to any network as well. The validity is 60 days. Other plans include ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’, ‘CHAUKKA -444’, and more. BSNL recently revamped its postpaid plans to offer six times more data to users.

Telecom operators in India like Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, BSNL etc have been fairly active in unveiling new data and calling plans thanks to the entry of Reliance Jio. Jio does not charge for calls or data while on roaming within the country. The company recently introduced two new prepaid and postpaid plans that offer a more data and longer validity. Prepaid plans start at Rs 349, while postpaid start at Rs 399. Jio is an entirely 4G-VoLTE based network, and its affordable data tariffs remain the cheapest in the country.

