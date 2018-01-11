BSNL ‘Happy Offer’ announced: Full list of recharge plans

BSNL’s “Happy Offer” plans come with unlimited access to voice calls, including STD and roaming, and 100 SMSes a day. BSNL’s “Happy Offer” plans come with unlimited access to voice calls, including STD and roaming, and 100 SMSes a day.

State-run telecom operator BSNL has announced a new “Happy Offer” for its prepaid customers across the country. BSNL is offering either 43 per cent extra validity or 50 per cent additional data with unlimited calls for prepaid mobile customers. In addition to the existing plans, BSNL has unveiled a Rs 485 and Rs 666 plans under the offer. The Rs 485 plan gives users 1.5GB data per day wih a validity of 90 days and Rs 666 plan will offer Rs 1.5GB data for 129 days.

BSNL’s “Happy Offer” plans come with unlimited access to voice calls, including STD and roaming, and 100 SMSes a day. Validity of plans range from 28 days to 129 days. The various plans that are part of BSNL’s Happy Offer scheme include plans worth Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 349, Rs 429, Rs 485 and Rs 666. Under the Rs 186 plan, users will get 1GB data per day over a 28 day period, while users availing the Rs 429 plan will get 1GB of daily data for 81 days. The Rs 485 and Rs 666 plan will allow 1.5GB per day of data, over 90 days and 129 days respectively.

Users can also recharge with special vouchers worth Rs 187 and Rs 349. Under these plans, mobile users will get 1GB data daily. The validity of both plans is 28 days and 54 days respectively. Across plans, subscribers will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 free SMS/day.

“BSNL is always proactive in passing the benefits to its esteemed customers. In this New Year we have come up with a ‘Happy Offer’ with increased benefits,” said RK Mittal, Director (CM), BSNL Board.

