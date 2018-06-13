FIFA World Cup 2018: BSNL’s FIFA World Cup 2018 offer will give 4GB data per day for just Rs 149. FIFA World Cup 2018: BSNL’s FIFA World Cup 2018 offer will give 4GB data per day for just Rs 149.

FIFA 2018 World Cup starts in Russia from tomorrow, and it looks like BSNL is offering customers a new data offer with 4GB data per day. BSNL’s Twitter account had shared a teaser for an upcoming FIFA 2018 plan, but no details were revealed. However, a picture of a circular shared by a Twitter user Bandhan Preet Singh, who claims to be a BSNL executive has revealed details about the upcoming Rs 149 plan.

According to a report in Telecom Talk, BSNL’s new Data STV of Rs 149 will be released for FIFA World Cup 2018, which is going to start from June 14. The BSNL Data STV of Rs 149 will be available for the period of June 14 to July 15, 2018 and it will offer 4GB of data per day. According to the BSNL circular, the STV 149 plan will be valid for 28 days in total. However, the BSNL plan will not be valid for Mumbai and Delhi.

BSNL’s Rs 149 plan for FIFA World Cup 2018 will not include free calls or SMS benefit. This is a data only plan. Previously BSNL had introduced a plan for IPL as well. which gave users 3GB data per day for 51 days at a price of Rs 248. One thing to note is that the BSNL Rs 149 STV is only for prepaid users, and does not apply to postpaid customers.

BSNL recently introduced a Rs 98 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB daily data for 26 days. It has also launched another plan that costs Rs 117 with unlimited voice calls and 1GB daily data for 28 days. BSNL also introduced a Rs 349 plan with 54 days validity and 1GB data per day, which brings the total to Rs 54GB. The plan also includes unlimited calls as well.

