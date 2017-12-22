BSNL Festive combo voucher worth Rs 74: Get 1GB data/day upto Jan 1, 2018

Under this plan, BSNL prepaid customers can use a daily limit of 1GB data and 100 SMSes, and subscribers will get credited with Rs 10 talktime. Under this plan, BSNL prepaid customers can use a daily limit of 1GB data and 100 SMSes, and subscribers will get credited with Rs 10 talktime.

BSNL has announced a festive combo voucher of Rs 74 for its prepaid customers across India. This plan will be valid from December 24 to New Year Day, i.e. January 1, 2018.

Under this plan, BSNL prepaid customers can use a daily limit of 1GB data and 100 SMSes, and subscribers will get credited with Rs 10 talktime. BSNL will also provide 10 minutes of free talktime per day in this duration. This offer will stand even during December 25, December 31 and January 1, 2018, when subscribers are subject to special call and SMS rates.

This is the first data offer announced, that targets the year-ending festive season. Most customers get frustrated with having to pay SMS rates of Rs 3 per message, as well as the hiked call and data rates. With the smartphones on offer, BSNL plans to extend its user base through this deal. With the advantage of no Pan-India roaming charges, it could score over the telecom market trendsetters Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Recently, the central government-based service provider had introduced Rs 186 prepaid plans, which provides 1GB data per day for 28 days as well as the 187 and 485 plans, valid on roaming for 180 days. Under the above-mentioned roaming data plans, users will get 1GB data per day. In the case of the Rs 187 plan, users will get data for 28 days, while for the Rs 485 plan, data will be available for 84 days. For users in the Mumbai or Delhi circles, the Rs 485 plan would not apply.

