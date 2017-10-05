BSES offers cash back on payment of power bills via Mobikwik

BSES, one of the two power distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi, on Thursday announced a cash back scheme by which consumers stand to benefit by up to Rs 300 per month if they pay their bills through the digital payment platform Mobikwik. (File Photo) BSES, one of the two power distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi, on Thursday announced a cash back scheme by which consumers stand to benefit by up to Rs 300 per month if they pay their bills through the digital payment platform Mobikwik. (File Photo)

In a move to encourage digital payment of electricity bills on time, BSES, one of the two power distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi, on Thursday announced a cash back scheme by which consumers stand to benefit by up to Rs 300 per month if they pay their bills through the digital payment platform Mobikwik. “To avail the cash-back, all a consumer has to do is make the payment from Mobikwik’s website or mobile app,” a BSES statement here said.

“BSES consumers residing in South, West, East and Central Delhi can get loyalty cash back of 10 per cent, or up to Rs 300 per month, every month till September 30th, 2018. This means, that over a 12-month period, they can get a cash back of up to Rs 3600,” it said. Around 40 lakh customers of both BSES discoms in the national capital – BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) – are eligible for the offer and can make their payment through various options.

“To be eligible, they simply have to pay three consecutive BRPL/BYPL bills each quarter (one bill per month) through the Mobikwik platform. At the end of the month, they will get their cash voucher, which can be redeemed after the third bill payment,” the statement added.

“Apart from e-wallets, consumers can pay their electricity bills conveniently at over 4,000 locations, through a wide spectrum of options, including BSES drop boxes, credit and debit cards, net banking, auto debit, neighbourhood Easy Bill, Money N Mobile and Oxigen outlets, ITZ Cash Cards, bill payment kiosks, cheque in mail facility and RTGS/NEFT through banks for key consumers,” a BSES spokesperson said.

