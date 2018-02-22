Broadcom lowers Qualcomm offer to $117 million in response to raised NXP bid

Broadcom said it’s now offering in cash and stock per Qualcomm share, down from the ‘best and final’ bid of submitted earlier this month, in response to Qualcomm boosting its bid for NXP Semiconductors NV. (Image Source: Bloomberg) Broadcom said it’s now offering in cash and stock per Qualcomm share, down from the ‘best and final’ bid of submitted earlier this month, in response to Qualcomm boosting its bid for NXP Semiconductors NV. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Broadcom Ltd lowered its hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc after the target forged ahead with its own acquisition, further complicating shareholders’ decision on which management team should operate the world’s biggest maker of mobile phone chips. Broadcom said it’s now offering $79 in cash and stock per Qualcomm share, down from the ‘best and final’ bid of $82 submitted earlier this month, in response to Qualcomm boosting its bid for NXP Semiconductors NV. Broadcom’s new bid reduces the cash part of the offer by $3 per share.

The revised offer, with an equity value of about $117 billion, is actually stronger, Broadcom said. It argued that Qualcomm’s higher offer for NXP translates to $4.10 less per share for Qualcomm investors. By reducing its bid by just $3 per share, Broadcom said it’s actually offering more on a net basis. Whether that complicated math resonates with shareholders – who may instead believe that buying NXP adds to Qualcomm’s long-term value – remains to be seen.

“Broadcom’s reduced proposal has made an inadequate offer even worse despite the clear increase in value to Qualcomm stockholders from providing certainty around the NXP acquisition,” Qualcomm said Wednesday in a statement. “Broadcom has refused and continues to refuse to engage with Qualcomm on price.” The outcome of what would be the biggest deal in the history of technology is headed toward a March 6 shareholder meeting, when Qualcomm investors will vote whether to give Broadcom nominees control of Qualcomm’s board. Qualcomm’s directors have rebuffed Broadcom’s approach as undervaluing the San Diego-based company and backed management’s stand-alone strategy, which includes trying to close the NXP purchase.

“We think odds are higher that Qualcomm acquires NXP and remains an independent company,” Amit Daryanani, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said Wednesday in a note. Qualcomm on Tuesday said it would pay $127.50 a share for NXP, 16 percent above its previous offer. Soon after, Broadcom said that new bid was too high and showed a ‘disregard’ for Qualcomm shareholders, causing concern it might walk away from the proposed takeover.

“The net of today’s announcement is that it appears Broadcom is committed to the deal whether or not the deal for NXP closes,” Raymond James & Co analyst Chris Caso wrote in a note. The practical consequence of the NXP deal for a company trying to buy Qualcomm is that it will deplete the chipmaker’s more than $30 billion of cash reserves and make the acquisition more burdensome to its purchaser, at least in the short term.

Qualcomm has twice rejected Broadcom’s approaches – prompting its would-be suitor to nominate board members and appeal directly to shareholders in the March vote. By going ahead with the NXP purchase, Qualcomm ignored what Broadcom negotiators requested at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with their talks.

Qualcomm shares fell less than 1 percent to $63.39 at 12:51 pm in New York, while Broadcom gained less than 1 percent to $251.18. NXP shares were little changed. Qualcomm raised its NXP bid to secure support from activist investors who have piled into the Dutch company and demanded a higher sale price. The deals are part of an ongoing wave of consolidation in the chip industry.

