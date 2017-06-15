Boltt: Indian startup to offer fitness tracker, smart shoes with added layer of AI

Speaking to indianexpress.com at their office in Greater Noida, Aayushi, who is also CMO, says Boltt has a hardware and software component. Speaking to indianexpress.com at their office in Greater Noida, Aayushi, who is also CMO, says Boltt has a hardware and software component.

Wearables are slowly finding their groove in India, but Indian manufacturers have not yet made an impact on this new segment. After Lechal gave the world smart insoles for shoes with haptic feedback, Noida-based startup Boltt Sports Technologies wants to take this one step ahead by offering a full connected health and fitness ecosystem that offers everything from a smartband to a smart shoes and an app with personalised training routines.

Started by Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, the company made a big bang launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early this year. The products will open for pre-booking on June 20.

Speaking to indianexpress.com at their office in Greater Noida, Aayushi, who is also CMO, says Boltt has a hardware and software component. “In hardware we have a range of connected shoes, connected bands and a range of sensors that goes inside shoes. Where we stand out is with our software is that not only does it track data, but also lets users analyse and get actionable insights,” she says.

Aayushi says they noticed how wearable users were dumping their devices within a few weeks because they did not what to do with the data. “There we built a mechanism of forward guidance and coaching which would be automated and virtual,” she says, adding how Boltt also tried to fill the gap of an ecosystem that was gathering data from multiple systems collating data on sleep, fitness, nutrition and activity, thus connecting the dots.

This is a big opportunity given that this is a major issue for fitness freaks who use multiple devices. The app, which is still in beta, will be available for both Android and iOS when it launches. The app will work even without a wearable and offer smartphone users virtual coaching.

Boltt has three product offerings: a smart shoe with an embedded stride sensor, a fitness tracker for the wrist and, of course, the app which can also track your nutrition intake.

Where Boltt also stands out from other fitness tech companies is in its intent to use artificial intelligence to offer personalised coaching in the form of voice and chats. “The coaching will be based on your fitness levels and the goals you have in mind.” The app offers daily guidance as well as real-time audio coaching during workouts or runs.

Boltt has three product offerings: a smart shoe with an embedded stride sensor, a fitness tracker for the wrist and, of course, the app which can also track your nutrition intake. With the shoe sensor, Boltt has collaborated with Garmin which has engineered the product.

CEO Arnav says one of the key features is how you can set priorities on the app on how you get data from the sources. “You can set the activities to come from Apple Watch and something else from the Fitbit,” he adds. And it is not all artificial intelligence, Boltt plans to draw on the knowledge of its “global board of influencers and advisers” ranging from marathoners, triathletes, data scientists and biokineticists, nutritionists and sleep experts.

The fitness tracker and the sensor will be available for pre-booking from June 20, while the shoe will open up within a week. The products will be available via boltt.com initially.

