BLU products relisted on Amazon in the US after false alarm over security concerns

Shanghai ADUPS, in a statement, had said that the firmware, which helps screen out junk text and calls, had "inadvertently" been installed on BLU Product phones.

BLU devices are now back on Amazon in the US. The e-commerce giant pulled BLU smartphone from its platform after Kryptowire reported that it forwarded detailed user data and user texts back to a Chinese server without the phone owner’s knowledge. BLU, in a tweet, said that its devices are back up on sale on Amazon after a “false alarm.” The tweet read, “Hey BLU fans! After a false alarm, BLU devices are now back up for sale on Amazon.”

According to Kryptowire, which provides mobile security services to government agencies and private businesses, the problem was discovered in a number of Android-based phones that use firmware from the Chinese company Shanghai ADUPS Technology.

BLU, in a statement to Engadget said: “In a statement, the company said that any data its devices still collect is merely “standard for OTA functionality” and “does not affect any user’s privacy or security.” The Engadget report has pointed out that while BLU devices are once again listed up for sale on Amazon, they’re still not listed on Amazon Prime exclusive.

BLU smartphones that are up for grabs include Vivo XL2, Energy X Plus 2, Studio XL 2, Life One X2, Neo XL, Advance 5.0, Studio X8 HD, and more. Shanghai ADUPS, in a statement, had said that the firmware, which helps screen out junk text and calls, had “inadvertently” been installed on BLU Product phones.

Hey BLU fans! After a false alarm, BLU devices are now back up for sale on Amazon. http://t.co/XKqFyEiBI0#BLU #BoldLikeUs #Amazon — BLU Products (@BLU_Products) August 4, 2017

BLU is a Miami-based Android smartphone maker. The company launched Diva II and Tank II feature phones in India at Rs 1,649 and Rs 1,299 respectively. The devices are exclusively available on Amazon India.

