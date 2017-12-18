Blockchain adds Bitcoin Cash to digital wallet for Indian users

Blockchain has introduced their digital wallet to India, making oe=wners of Bitcoin access more transaction options. (File Photo) Blockchain has introduced their digital wallet to India, making oe=wners of Bitcoin access more transaction options. (File Photo)

Digital wallet for cryptocurrencies Blockchain on Monday announced the introduction of Bitcoin Cash to its popular consumer wallet. Customers who had bitcoin in their Blockchain wallets prior to August 1 will automatically see an equal amount of Bitcoin Cash reflected in their accounts, the company said.

New users can get started with Bitcoin Cash by simply trading bitcoin or ether for Bitcoin Cash using the exchange integration. “We are thrilled to fully support Bitcoin Cash through our wallet and will continue to find ways to make interacting with digital assets even easier across all of India,” Nic Cary, President of Blockchain, said in a statement.

Limited support for Bitcoin Cash has been available since October, but customers will now have access to a full suite of options and functionality.

Customers can easily toggle between bitcoin, ether and Bitcoin Cash to send and exchange funds, safely manage balances and monitor market prices all from one central place.

With the addition of Bitcoin Cash, Blockchain is now the largest digital wallet provider for bitcoin, ether and Bitcoin Cash with over 20 million users, the company claimed. The price of bitcoin rose over 10 per cent to 1.99 million yen ($17,594) this month, coinciding with its futures debut on a major US stock exchange.

