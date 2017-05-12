Block online child sexual abuse material by July 31: Govt tells ISPs

A PTI report, published in November 2016, quoted National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) data which revealed over 1,540 cases of online child sexual abuse were registered in two years to 2015. A PTI report, published in November 2016, quoted National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) data which revealed over 1,540 cases of online child sexual abuse were registered in two years to 2015.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry, in a bid to crack down on online child abuse, has issued an interim order that requires Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) resources by July 31. Following the implementation of IWF, a global list of websites and URLs (mentioned in the order) containing online child sexual abuse material (CSAM) will be removed or blocked in an ongoing phased manner.

The measures were rolled out on the basis of consultations at the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC). The committee comprises officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Law, Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Telecom. The order, under Section 79(2) (c) of the Information Technology Act 2000, was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in collaboration with Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“This is an interim measure till the IMC puts in place a centralised mechanism to monitor online CSAM. The Order of MEITY also reiterates that the ISPs will continue to observe due diligent requirements described under the IT Act for removing and disabling any content which is in violation of the extant rules and regulations,” read an I&B Ministry blog post.

A PTI report, published in November 2016, quoted National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) data which revealed over 1,540 cases of online child sexual abuse were registered in two years to 2015. NCRB started collecting data on online material depicting children in sexually explicit act since 2014. A total of 749 cases were registered for online child sexual abuse during 2014, while the number was 792 in 2015.

The Department of Telecommunications had earlier directed ISPs to block Interpol’s “Worst-of-list” (containing websites addresses of extreme child sexual imagery) provided by Central Bureau of Investigation on September 29, 2016.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd