BlackBerry rises on self-driving car partnership with Delphi

BlackBerry Ltd jumped the most in three months after announcing it’s joining forces with Delphi Automotive Plc to provide the operating system for the low-cost self-driving car technology the auto-parts supplier will begin offering in 2019.

BlackBerry’s QNX unit, a supplier of infotainment software to major automakers including Ford Motor Co, will collaborate with Delphi on a system that improves software performance and enhances safety in autonomous cars, the two companies said Wednesday. Delphi is developing an affordable self-driving system with Intel Corp and its Mobileye unit that it will begin selling to carmakers in two years.

BlackBerry’s US-listed shares rose as much as 8.6 percent in New York, the biggest intra-day rise since June 1. Delphi was little changed. “There is no safety without security,” John Wall, senior vice president of BlackBerry QNX, said in a statement. “With cyber attacks and threats to connected vehicles on the rise, it is imperative that auto manufacturers are provided with software that is safety certified, reliable and secure.”

BlackBerry had been planning a move to self-driving cars for a while. The Canadian company owns QNX Operating Systems, that provides software to entertainment centres and interfaces for leading brands like Ford, General Motors and Audi. The software was being updated earlier this year, for application to automated driving systems.

