BlackBerry partners with Optiemus for mobile software licensing agreement

BlackBerry has announced its partnership with Optiemus Infracom Ltd for an agreement to license BlackBerry software and services for manufacturing BlackBerry Android handsets in more global markets including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. BlackBerry will license its security software and services suite, as well as related brand assets to Optiemus Infracom.

Optiemus Infracom will design, manufacture, sell, promote and provide customer support for BlackBerry-branded mobile devices. BlackBerry will control and develop its security and software solutions. The partnership supports the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. BlackbBerry had announced its partnership with Optiemus Infracom in November as well, for the distribution and sale of the DTEK50 and DTEK60 smartphones.

“India is a very important market for BlackBerry, so we are delighted our latest licensing partnership will extend the BlackBerry software experience to more customers and support the Indian government’s ‘Make In India’ agenda. This is an important milestone in our strategy to put ‘the smart in the phone’, providing state-of-the-art security and device software on a platform relevant to mobile customers, with more localization. With its infrastructure and experience in manufacturing, and proven success as our distribution partner, Optiemus Infracom Ltd is the ideal partner to design and manufacture trusted BlackBerry secure Android handsets for customers in India and neighboring markets,” Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry said.

“Our exclusive partnership with BlackBerry, a brand synonymous with secure mobile communications, shows how we are continuing to partner and innovate to bring the latest in handset design and experience, combining the security of BlackBerry and versatility of Android, to our customers in the world’s fastest growing smartphone market. This agreement will help us expand mobility choices by designing, manufacturing and offering secure BlackBerry devices which are made in India, for customers in India, as well as Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. With our strong end to end play in the mobile ecosystem in manufacturing, retail, distribution and support, we are confident that our journey with BlackBerry will be a long and successful one,” Ashok Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom Ltd. said.

