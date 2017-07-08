BillionAbles app will help find accessible places for disabled people

BillionAbles has announced the launch of a new app called BillionAbles, aimed at finding accessible places across India for people with disabilities. BillionAbles has announced the launch of a new app called BillionAbles, aimed at finding accessible places across India for people with disabilities.

BillionAbles has announced the launch of a new app called BillionAbles, aimed at finding accessible places across India for people with disabilities. The app will be for available for Android users on Play Store from 3 PM on July 8. BillionAbles is a social startup founded by Sameer Garg, who suffered disability thanks to spinal injury about two decades ago. According to BillionAbles, the app will serve as “India’s first Access Guide for persons with special needs.” Company’s website (www.billionables.com) lists more than a 1,000 disabled friendly places across India with over 150 verified listings from Delhi-NCR, Goa and Rajasthan.

“It is a crowdsourced app which lists accessible venues and services under categories such as Accessible Restaurants & Hotels, Accessible Shops & Malls, Accessible Entertainment Joints, Wellness, Disability Events, Public transport, Accessible tours, Accessible cabs, Accessible Washrooms, Disabled Parking spaces, etc,” explained BillionAbles in a press statement.

BillionAbles app offers filter-based searches as well. People can look for places based on accessibility of ramps, lifts, elevators, step free access, braille and signage, sign language availability, gluten free food, eating aids, assistance available, large print, and more. The results are displayed as a list as well as in Map View.

Other features of BillionAbles app include the ability to increase or decrease the font size of text, change app’s contrast colour, text-to-speech, and speech-to-text options. BillionAbles app comes with in-app navigation and quick calling features as well. Users can rate the app after using it, via rating/review feature. The app gives out reward points to users add listings and submit reviews. These points can be redeem at selected accessible merchant outlets.

“The government has already launched Accessible India campaign which is directed towards making Government buildings accessible. We are working on making private sector accessible which will complement governement mission as well as boost the economy by increasing earning opportunities for users as well as merchants,” the statement added.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd