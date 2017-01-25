Bhim app v1.2 update brings support for 7 regional languages, spam report function

Version 1.2 of the app is the second update that the app will be getting since its launch on December 30 last year Version 1.2 of the app is the second update that the app will be getting since its launch on December 30 last year

Bharat Interface for Money, more commonly known as the Bhim app now has an update on the Google Play Store. Version 1.2 of the app is the second update that the app will be getting since its launch on December 30 last year. The UPI-based app supports Aadhaar-based payments, where transactions are possible with just a mobile number or UPI id.

Speaking about the update A P Hota, MD and CEO, NPCI said, “We are pleased to launch the new upgrade for all BHIM users. The new version offers enhanced security features, superior user experience which makes digital transactions much more safe and secure. We believe this will lead to higher acceptance among customers as well as merchants. At NPCI we remain committed to customer centric approach by constantly innovating and improvising our services.”

Here are some of the key features of Bhim app version 1.2:

1. The app gets support for seven new languages. Apart from the existing English and Hindi languages, the new languages that have been included in the app are Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Gujarati.

2. ‘Pay to Aadhaar Number’ has been introduced as a payment option with this update, wherein customers can now transfer money to the Aadhaar number linked with beneficiaries’ bank account.

3. The app now gets ‘SPAM Report’ for collect requests. This feature will help a user to block unknown persons requesting for money.

4. Improvised Customer Redressal Mechanism with drop down menu is also added with the update.

Bhim app was also supposed to launch on iOS but that hasn’t happened so far. The app hit the top rankings on Google Play Store within just days of its launch.

