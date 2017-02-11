BHIM app for UPI payments is now on Apple iOS

BHIM will let you send and receive money to other UPI accounts or addresses. BHIM will let you send and receive money to other UPI accounts or addresses.

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), an app developed by the government to push cashless transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has been launched on the iOS platform. The app has gone live and is ready for download on the App store.

With its launch on iOS, it will currently supporting over 30 Banks such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank and HDFC Bank. The app is currently available in English and Hindi unlike the Android version which supports a number of regional languages such as Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Malayalam and Gujarati.

“The BHIM App will now cater to almost 100 per cent smartphone users in the country with the launch on iOS platform. This will ensure wider acceptance for digital transactions among consumers across all sections. Though market share of iPhones is not very large in India, users of iPhone are high transacting customers. Therefore, it is a development of special significance as it will help to boost transaction volumes,”said A. P. Hota, MD & CEO, National Payments Corp of India (NCPI).

The Android version of the app was introduced last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which will allow anyone to make digital payments directly from their bank account.

“The BHIM App on iOS platform is equipped with updated features available on BHIM’s Android version 1.2. This includes Pay to Aadhaar Number, SPAM report, Customer Redressal Mechanism with drop down menu etc”, the statement said.

Last month, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the number of downloads for BHIM app has crossed 1 crore mark.

If you have an iOS device, you can head straight to the App store and search for the app. Several apps appear, and they all have similar names and brand logo. Evaluate before downloading the app. When in doubt, do a quick search online before downloading. To get the BHIM app from the App store search ‘BHIM by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)’.

