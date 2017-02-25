BHIM app downloaded 17 million times, it’s a world record: NITI Aayog CEO

BHIM app is different from mobile wallets such as Paytm and MobiKwik as it also allows sending money to people who don’t have the app. BHIM app is different from mobile wallets such as Paytm and MobiKwik as it also allows sending money to people who don’t have the app.

Two months after its launch, the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) application has been downloaded 17 million times, claimed Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog. He said that the app has been very successful and with this number of downloads, has set a world record. “BHIM App is doing very well, it got 17 million downloads it is a world record,” he said.

Used for sending money, BHIM app is different from mobile wallets such as Paytm and MobiKwik as it also allows sending money to people who don’t have the app. The government has extended the UPI payments integration to USSD platform where a user can dial *99# via their feature phone or even smartphone and conduct UPI based transactions without always relying on the internet.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the digital payments app from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on December 30, 2016. The announcement was made nearly two months after demonetisation and was used to encourage digital payments and cashless economy. The digital payments app topped Google Play Store’s free apps chart in just three days.

#BHIMApp is doing very well, it got 17 million downloads it is a world record: Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog, CEO pic.twitter.com/eGw3OQ8hry — ANI (@ANI_news) February 25, 2017

Within a month, it was downloaded more than 5 million times on Android. Aadhaar Pay option was anticipated since the app was launched. The app only available for Android users at the time of its launch. It was rolled out for iOS platform early February. Last month, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the number of downloads for BHIM app has crossed 1 crore mark.

Read: Also read: BHIM app explained: Here’s what this new UPI-based app does for you

BHIM app comes with three factors of authentication; one it binds with the device and mobile number, second it requires a login pin, and finally a separate authentication pin is needed. Even regenerating the UPI Pin requires access to a user’s debit card.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd