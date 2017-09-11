Airtel 4G VoLTE services launched in Mumbai; will pose challenge to Jio

Bharti Airtel has rolled out 4G VoLTE calling in Mumbai and this will pose as a challenge to Reliance Jio. Bharti Airtel has rolled out 4G VoLTE calling in Mumbai and this will pose as a challenge to Reliance Jio.

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Mumbai, posing a challenge to Reliance Jio, which has currently been the only player in the market offering VoLTE services. In a press statement, Airtel said that VoLTE, which works over 4G, will offer customers HD quality voice calls along with faster call setup time.

“This is a significant milestone in Airtel’s network transformation journey under Project Leap. Airtel has built a world-class 4G network across India and with the VoLTE compatible device ecosystem beginning to mature, we believe it’s the right time to enable VoLTE calling as part of our service portfolio. Over the next few months, we will rapidly accelerate the deployment of VoLTE to cover all key geographies to bring HD quality calling to our customers. We keenly look forward to our device partners enabling Airtel VoLTE on their smartphones,” Abhay Savargaonkar, Director – Networks, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

Airtel says their VoLTE calling will work on all smartphones with 4G/LTE connectivity and users won’t have to get any special talktime recharge for the same. Airtel also says it will not charge users extra for data used in these calls.

With VoLTE the calls are part of a new protocol for transmitting voice data using the 4G LTE networks. Unlike regular calls on 2G, 3G networks based on circuit-switch based, 4G or LTE networks rely on Packet Switching. In VoLTE, the voice call is broken into packets of information, then sent over the data pipeline and reconstructed at the receiver’s end. With VoLTE the promise is of much better call quality, since a higher bandwidth can be allotted to the same.

Of course, the challenge with VoLTE in India is a user will need to keep their 4G data always on, for all calls to go through. However, Airtel is promising that when 4G is not available, the calls will automatically fall back on 3G/2G network. This Airtel says will ensure constant connectivity for users. In a country like India, where signal issues still persist, this sounds particularly important. In contrast, Reliance Jio’s entire network is 4G VoLTE one with no 2G/3G bands fallback,

Airtel also says they will allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds, while the call is in progress. So how can users check if their device is compatible with Airtel’s VoLTE service?

Just go to airtel.in/volte and check for your smartphone. Airtel says it has tested and certified popular device models for VoLTE compatibility and will add more smartphones to this list in the future. The list is limited to Apple devices, some phones from Samsung, some from Xiaomi, and one phone each from Gionee and Oppo mobiles.

Airtel also says users should upgrade their software to the latest version, which has added VoLTE support to their phone. This update is provided by the smartphone manufacturer. The user will also need to be on an Airtel 4G SIM to use this feature.

Once you see your smartphone on the list and know the 4G VoLTE update has been sent out by the smartphone manufacturer, you can go to settings and activate VoLTE. In iOS, just go to Settings>Mobile Data>Mobile Data Options>Enable 4G > Turn on Voice & Data. In Android’s case go to Settings>Mobile Network> Turn on VoLTE call.

